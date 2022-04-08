LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Tonight:

Quiet weather is expected across the region this evening and tonight. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s. The wind will be light out of the west-southwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Saturday:

Saturday will be a sunny, breezy and warm day across the region. Daytime highs will climb into the middle to the upper 80s for areas on the Caprock. Off the Caprock, temperatures will warm into the lower 90s. We’ll have a southwest wind 15-25 mph, with gusts to 30-35 mph in the afternoon.

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected Saturday afternoon and evening. As of this update, the National Weather Service has a Fire Weather Watch in place Saturday for most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The National Weather Service in Midland has the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains, along with the northern Permian Basin, under a Red Flag Warning.

Extended Forecast:

Fire weather concerns, along with breezy to windy weather, will persist in the forecast across the area this weekend and through the middle of next week. No precipitation chances are expected in the extended forecast period.

Daytime highs on Saturday will range from the middle 80s to the lower 80s. It’ll be even warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Above-average temperatures will continue on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle to the upper 80s. We’ll turn cooler on Wednesday and Thursday with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 60s. Milder weather will return by the end of next week with middle 70s expected.

Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s on Saturday morning. Upper 40s to lower 50s are expected Sunday morning. Monday and Tuesday morning lows will be in the middle 50s. We’ll drop back into the lower to middle 40s on Wednesday morning. Even cooler morning lows return by Thursday morning with lower to middle 30s expected. Friday morning low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, April 8, 2022)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to plague the area with no relief in sight. Severe to extreme drought conditions are being reported across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region. Only a trace of rainfall has been reported so far in the month of April. The last measurable rainfall in Lubbock was back on March 31 when 0.03″ was recorded at the airport.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(Valid: Thursday, April 7, 2022)

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, April 9:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:14 PM CDT

Normal High: 75°

Normal Low: 45°

Record High: 94° (1939)

Record Low: 23° (1973)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly clear and milder. Lows in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. West-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph, with gusts 30-35 mph.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear, breezy and milder. Lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. West-southwest wind 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser