LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, June 16)

This Evening & Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening, but it will become partly cloudy overnight. It’ll be a milder night with low temperatures in the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 8:59 PM CDT.

Saturday:

Partly sunny, breezy and hotter weather is forecast on Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. A stray thunderstorm is possible across the eastern half of the area late in the afternoon and into the early evening. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent at best. If a storm does develop, it come become strong to severe. Daytime highs will climb into the middle to the upper 90s. The wind will be out of the southwest 15 to 25 mph. Occasional gusts up to 30 mph are possible.



Sunrise is at 6:37 AM CDT and sunset is at 9:00 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of South Plains and all of the Rolling Plains outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for a severe thunderstorm or two Saturday PM. If a storm or two develops, they could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Saturday, June 17, 2023)

Extended Forecast:

Forecast models show a very small chance for a stray thunderstorm across the eastern half of the South Plains and across the Rolling Plains Saturday afternoon and evening. Long range forecast models hint some rain chances returning during the mid to late period of next week. For now, we’ll make a brief mention (10 percent) for precipitation on Saturday from Wednesday through Friday of next week.

Daytime highs on Saturday and for Father’s Day on Sunday will be in the middle to the upper 90s. It’ll turn evening hotter during the first half of next week with high temperatures ranging from the upper 90s to the low 100s. We’ll turn “cooler” by the later part of next week with daytime highs falling back into the lower to the middle 90s.

Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the middle 60s. Lower to middle 60s are forecast on Sunday morning. Morning lows will be warmer next week and range from middle 60s to the middle 70s Monday through Friday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, June 16)

Summer Solstice on Wednesday, June 21:

Summer will official arrive on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday, June 21. The summer solstice will occur at 9:57 AM CDT. The summer solstice also marks the longest day of the year!

Summer Solstice

(Summer Arrives Wednesday, June 21)

Drought Update:

We continue to see major improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall the area received during the month of May and in early June. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of the South Plains are now classified as “drought-free” including the City of Lubbock. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D3) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.



Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, June 16:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 108° (1924/2011)

Record Low: 49° (1917/1981)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Milder with lows in the middle 60s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and hotter. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon across the eastern half of the area. Highs in the middle to the upper 90s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph. Occasional higher gusts are possible.

Saturday Night: A stray thunderstorm possible early in the evening across the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy with lows in the lower to the middle 60s. West-southwest wind 10-20 mph. Occasional higher gusts are possible in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the middle to the upper 90s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

