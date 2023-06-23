LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11:00 PM CDT for most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. This includes the Lubbock metro area.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

(Valid Until 11:00 PM CDT Friday)

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County from 1:00 PM CDT Saturday until 9:00 PM CDT Monday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Hockley, Kent, King, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum County form 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM CDT Saturday

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Saturday & Sunday, June 24 & 25)

———————————————————————————————————————————————————–

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, June 23)

This Evening & Tonight:

Scattered thunderstorm chances are forecast from late Friday afternoon through very early Saturday morning across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms could be strong to possibly severe. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening. It will become mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures tonight will range the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunset this evening is at 9:01 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Rolling Plains and most of the South Plains under a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk and the southwestern South Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out 5) risk for severe weather from late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Damaging wind gusts 70 to 80 mph, hail up to the size of baseballs (2.75″) and a tornado or two will be possible. Please stay weather aware.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Friday, June 23)

Saturday:

Saturday will be mainly sunny, breezy at times and very hot across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime high temperatures will be in the lower 100s. The wind will be out of the west 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:38 AM CDT and sunset is at 9:01 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, very hot and dry weather returns for the weekend and through next week.

Triple-digit heat is forecast area wide on Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, some areas will be “cooler” and others will remain hot with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Lower 100s are forecast daily from Tuesday through Friday.



Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Low temperatures Monday through Friday mornings will be in the lower to the middle 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, June 23)

Drought Update:

We continue to see improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall the area received during the month of May and in early June. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the City of Lubbock. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D3) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday June 23:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 107° (1980)

Record Low: 56° (1927/1964)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Some could be strong to severe. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy through the evening and then becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph possible. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Saturday: Mainly sunny, breezy at times and very hot. Highs in the lower 100s. West wind 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph possible.



Saturday Night: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. West wind in the evening, becoming southerly overnight 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, “cooler” for some but still hot for others. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s (“cooler” to the north and hotter the south). West wind 10-15 mph.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

