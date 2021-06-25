KLBK Friday PM Weather Update (6/25/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

We had another hot day here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the low 100s. Changes are ahead in the forecast this weekend with increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures. Beyond the weekend, below average temperatures are expected as we get ready to end June and welcome July. Rain chances will continue across the region into next week.

Friday Evening & Friday Night:

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening across eastern New Mexico and the western South Plains. This activity will move off to the east during the evening hours. A few storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions with lows ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” (2 out of 5) risk and a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. A few thunderstorms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in spots which could produce some flooding.

(Severe Weather Outlook: Friday PM – Early Saturday AM)

Saturday:

The day will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase has we head into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by afternoon and early evening. This activity will move off to the east during the evening hours. A few storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise mostly cloudy conditions with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s.

The Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains in a “slight” (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. There is a “marginal” ( 1 out of 5) risk over the far southern South and Rolling Plains. Thunderstorms could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall which could lead to some flooding.

(Severe Weather Outlook: Saturday PM – Early Sunday AM)

Extended Forecast:

The South Plains and the Rolling Plains will transition to a wetter and cooler weather pattern over the extended forecast period. Scattered shower and thunderstorms will be possible each day, with the best chance on Sunday and Monday.



Temperatures will be below average for late June and early July where we should be in the middle 90s. Upper 80s to lower 90s are expected on Saturday, with upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday. Middle 70s are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, then upper 70s to lower 80s on Wednesday. We’ll climb back into the middle 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Saturday morning. Lower to middle 60s are expected for the rest of the extended forecast period of morning lows.

(KLBK Seven Day Forecast: Valid Friday, June 25)

Drought Update:

All of Parmer County, along with small portions of Castro, Bailey and Lamb County are in severe stage drought conditions. Meanwhile, moderate stage drought and abnormally dry conditions were reported across the western and portions central South Plains. Other areas of the central and eastern South Plains, including the Lubbock, were currently classified as drought free. With the exception of a small area of abnormally dry conditions across portions of Cottle County, all areas off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains remain drought free.

While drought conditions continue to see some improvement across the South Plains region, drought issues continue to our west across New Mexico.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, June 24)

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, June 26:

Sunrise: 6:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 112° (2011)

Record Low: 52° (1958)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Lows ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. South-southeast wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Highs ranging from in the middle 80s to the lower 90s with a southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 60s. East-northeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. High temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Northeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent.

Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

