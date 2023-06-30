LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, June 30)

This Evening & Tonight:

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast this afternoon through late this evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy conditions are otherwise forecast this evening and tonight. Low temperatures tonight will be cooler with middle to upper 60s forecast. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent this evening and 20 percent overnight.

Sunset this evening is at 9:02 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has the South Plains outlined in a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Portions of the Rolling Plains are also outlined in a “marginal” risk. The time frame is from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. The threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts, hail up to the size of quarters (1.00″) and localized flooding due to brief heavy rainfall.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Friday PM, June 30 – Early Saturday, July 1)

Saturday:

Much cooler weather is forecast for the first day of July across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with daytime highs ranging from the lower 80s to the lower 90s. It’ll be partly sunny day. However, scattered are forecast from late afternoon and into the evening hours. The wind will be out of the east 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunrise is at 6:41 AM CDT and sunset is at 9:02 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has the South Plains outlined in a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The Rolling Plains is also outlined in a “marginal” risk. The time frame is from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. The threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts, hail up to the size of quarters (1.00″) and localized flooding due to brief heavy rainfall.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Saturday PM, July 1 – Early Sunday, July 2)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast Friday and Saturday, mainly during the late afternoon to late evening/early morning hours. Some storms could be strong to severe Friday PM and Saturday PM. Thunderstorm chances become more isolated on Sunday and Monday, again favoring the late afternoon to late evening time frame. Tuesday looks to remain dry as we celebrate the July 4th holiday. Isolated thunderstorm chances return to the forecast for Wednesday through Friday, once again favoring the favoring the late afternoon to late evening time frame.



High temperatures on Saturday will be cooler and range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s. It’ll be a bit warmer in some areas on Sunday and Monday with highs warming back into a range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Tuesday will be warmer with lower to middle 90s forecast. Middle to upper 90s return on Wednesday before we drop back to the lower to middle 90s on Thursday. It’ll be slightly cooler on Friday with daytime highs back in a range from upper 80s to the middle 90s.



Middle to upper 60s are the forecast morning lows Saturday through Tuesday mornings. Upper 60s to the middle 70s return for morning lows Wednesday through Friday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday June 30)

Drought Update:

There wasn’t much change in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, June 29. Portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area. However, there was a slightly improvement in this area compared to last week.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, June 30:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 106° (1957)

Record Low: 57° (1940)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening with some activity lingering overnight. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the middle to the upper 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 80s to the lower 90s. East wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening with some activity lingering overnight. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the middle to the upper 60s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph, shifting to the northeast overnight. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. A bit warmer with highs middle 80s to the lower 90s. Northeast to southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Have a great weekend!

