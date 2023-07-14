LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Midland continues Heat Advisory until 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT Saturday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. High temperatures up 108° are expected.

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Through Saturday PM , July 15)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday July 14)

This Evening & Tonight:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast. Lows temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be south-southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:59 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the northeastern South Plains and Northern Rolling Plains outlined in a marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph (isolated higher gusts) would be primary threat. Up to quarter size (1.00″) hail would also be possible.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Friday PM, July 14 – Early Saturday AM, July 15)

Saturday:

Mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions are forecast on Saturday. High temperatures will be cooler for most locations, but it’ll still be hot across the far southern areas. Daytime highs will range from the middle 80s to the upper 90s. The wind will be out of the east 10 to 15 mph.



While the daytime will be dry, scattered thunderstorms are forecast to return late Saturday evening and overnight in Sunday evening.

Sunrise is at 6:48 PM CDT. Sunset is at 8:58 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the northwestern South Plains and eastern New Mexico outlined in a marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph (isolated higher gusts) and up to quarter size (1.00″) hail would be possible.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Saturday PM, July 15 – Early Sunday AM, July 1 6)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Friday evening through early Saturday morning. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast from Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.



High temperatures on Saturday will range from the middle 80s to the upper 90s. Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. Middle 90s to lower 100s are forecast on Monday and upper 90s to lower 100s on Tuesday. Wednesday will remain hot with upper 90s to lower 100s. Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler but temperatures will remain hot for most with middle 90s to lower 100s forecast.



Low temperatures Saturday morning will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Sunday and Monday morning’s lows will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Tuesday through Friday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, July 14)

Drought Update:

There were some chances in the across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 13. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains is now categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, July 14:

Sunrise: 6:47 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 111° (2020)

Record Low: 55° (1950/1990)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the upper 90s. East wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. East wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the lower to the middle 90s. East-southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Have a great weekend!



