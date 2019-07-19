KLBK Friday PM Weather Update (7/19/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Friday afternoon:

High pressure, along with hot and dry weather, continue to hold in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Highs on this Friday ranged from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. I don’t see much change in place for Saturday with high temperatures once again expected to climb in the upper 90s to lower 100s after staring the day in the middle 70s. It will stay breezy tonight and into Saturday.



I’m still keeping an eye on thunderstorms that develop back in New Mexico. They could drift toward the state line or into the far western and northwestern South Plains. Most forecast models show it staying dry, but a few of the high-resolution model runs have shown isolated storms in the evening Friday and Saturday around the Texas/New Mexico line.



Extended Forecast:

Hot and dry weather will continue on Saturday before changes arrive on Sunday. A cold front will move into the South Plains and Rolling Plains on Sunday, bringing cooler air back to the region for next week. Models show isolated thunderstorms Sunday evening and Sunday night with the front. Models show widely scattered thunderstorms during the day on Monday and into Monday night. We’ll transition back to a dry weather pattern on Tuesday and for the rest of the upcoming week.

Highs will hold in the upper 90s to lower 100s on Saturday. Sunday’s highs will fall back into the middle 90s for most areas. It may be a little cooler with lower 90s over the far northern counties if the front moves in earlier. Highs will hold in the middle 80s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The upcoming week will end with highs climbing back into the lower 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will stay in the lower to middle 70s over the weekend. The front will bring some relief at night with lower to middle 60s expected for overnight lows during the upcoming week.

Drought Update:

There are still a few pockets of “abnormally dry” conditions showing up cross across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Overall, the majority of the area remains drought-free at the current time.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, July 20:

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Sunset: 8:56 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 105° (1936)

Record Low: 59° (1971)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly clear, warm and breezy at times. Lows in the middle 70s with a south wind 15-20 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, breezy at times and hot. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s with a south wind 15-20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the lower to middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy later the day. A slight chance for thunderstorms by the evening hours. Cooler with highs in the lower to middle 90s. South wind 10-15 mph.

