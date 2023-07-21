LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

This Evening & Tonight:

A few showers and thunderstorms are forecast for later this evening and overnight across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, clouds will be on the increase in evening and tonight with partly to mostly conditions forecast. Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the upper 60s. The wind will be out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent late this evening and overnight.



Sunset this evening is at 8:55 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has the far northwestern South Plains outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather Friday evening through early Saturday morning. The primary threat is some storms could produce wind gusts 60-70 mph. However, hail up to quarter size (1.00″) and brief heavy rainfall could also accompany the thunderstorms.

Saturday:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms early Saturday morning, mainly before daybreak. Otherwise, partly sunny conditions will start the day on Saturday. It’ll become mostly sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will be cooler and range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the east 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent early in the morning.



Sunrise is at 6:52 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:55 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday evening and into early Saturday morning. There is a also a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning. Cooler weather is forecast on Saturday. We’ll start to warm back up on Sunday. Hotter weather returns for Monday through Friday.



Daytime highs on Saturday will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Middle to upper 90s will return on Sunday. Monday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Lower 100s are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll drop back to range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s on Thursday and Friday.



Low temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Low temperatures Monday morning will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Tuesday through Thursday. Friday morning’s lows will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation noted across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 20. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, July 21:

Sunrise: 6:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 103° (2018)

Record Low: 57° (1988)

This Evening & Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms late in the evening and overnight. Lows in the middle to the upper 60s. Northeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Much cooler with high temperatures ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. East wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Lows in the middle to the upper 60s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the middle to the upper 90s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

