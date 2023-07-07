LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Friday, July 7)

This Evening & Tonight:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this evening across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, partly to cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight across the area. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation this evening is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 9:01 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has the far northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “slight” risk for severe weather from Friday PM through early Saturday AM. Other areas of the South Plains and Rolling Plains are outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5). Damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to quarter size (1.00″) are the severe weather threats.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Friday PM, July 7 – Early Saturday AM, July 8)

Saturday:

Partly sunny conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains Saturday morning. It will become partly cloudy into the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast Saturday evening and Saturday night. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms from late afternoon through late evening across portions of the area the area. There is also a chance for thunderstorms overnight and into early Sunday morning. High temperatures will vary across the area with lower to middle 90s forecast. It will be slightly cooler for some areas. Low temperatures Saturday night will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be southeasterly in the evening 10 to 15 mph throughout the day. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunrise is at 6:44 PM CDT and sunset is at 9:01 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to quarter size (1.00″) would be the severe weather threats.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Saturday PM, July 8 – Early Sunday AM, July 9)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning across portions of the area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning across portions of the area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning across portions of the area.

Variable high temperatures are forecast on Saturday with a range from the lower to the upper 90s. Variable high temperatures are once again forecast on Sunday with a range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. Monday’s highs will range from the middle 90s to the upper 90s. A few spots could briefly warm into the triple digits. Upper 90s to lower 100s are forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Middle 90s to the lower 100s are forecast for Friday.

Morning low temperatures middle 60s to the middle 70s Saturday through Tuesday mornings. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Wednesday through Friday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, July 7)

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 6. Portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, July 7:

Sunrise: 6:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 109° (2016)

Record Low: 51° (1952)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A slight chance for thunderstorms overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy with lows with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. South wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny in the morning. Then becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon. A slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Slightly cooler for some with variable high temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 90s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday night: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A slight chance for thunderstorms overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunday: A slight chance for thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Variable highs ranging from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent in the morning.

Have a great weekend!

