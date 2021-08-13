KLBK Friday PM Weather Update (8/13/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



Friday Evening & Friday Night:

Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will continue this evening and overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Organized severe weather is not expected, however heavy rainfall could produce some minor flooding in locations. A few of the stronger thunderstorms could produce some gusty wind and small hail. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy conditions with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the upper 60s. The wind will remain light out of the southeast, but the wind will turn northeasterly overnight. We’ve got about a 50/50 shot on precipitation chances this evening and overnight.

Saturday:

There may be some lingering showers and thunderstorm during the early morning hours. Otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy day across the area. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later in the day. Organized severe weather is once again not expected, however heavy rainfall could produce some minor flooding in locations. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Our light northeast wind will turn easterly into the day. We’ve got about a 50/50 shot on precipitation chances once again on Saturday.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorm chances will continue in the forecast through the weekend. Thunderstorm chances will drop back to more isolated chances Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday appears to the a dry day for now, with isolated thunderstorm chances returning late Thursday and next Friday.

Highs on Saturday will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s, with lower to middle 80s on Sunday and Monday. We’ll warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday, with lower lower to middle 90s on Wednesday and Thunderstorms. Daytime highs drop back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by next Friday.

Overnight and morning low temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 60s over the extended forecast period Saturday through Wednesday. Upper 60s to lower 70s are the forecast lows by Thursday and Friday.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, August 13)

Drought Update:

As of the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains of Texas remain drought-free at this time. Drought conditions continue to our east across eastern and central New Mexico.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 12)

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, August 14:

Sunrise: 7:09 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:34 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 107° (2020)

Record Low: 53° (1920)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in spots. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle to the upper 60s. Southeast wind, becoming northeasterly overnight 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in spots. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Northeast wind in the morning, turning easterly later in the day 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in spots. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle to the upper 60s. East wins 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to the middle 80s. Northeast wind in the morning, become south-southeasterly in the afternoon 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Have a great weekend!



