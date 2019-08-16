KLBK Friday PM Weather Update (8/16/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

It’s been another hot August day here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Highs today were in the upper 90s to lower 100s across the South Plains and lower 100s across the Rolling Plains.

High-resolution forecast models show another slight chance for thunderstorms late this afternoon and this evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. A few storms could be on the strong side with gust wind, small hail and brief heavy rain. Outflow boundaries from any thunderstorms could produce some areas of blowing dust. Sky conditions this evening and overnight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will drop into the lower and middle 70s.

We’ll be flirting with record high temperatures on Saturday here in the Lubbock area. The record high for August 16 is 103° from 1978. I’m currently forecast us tying the record. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 100s across all the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High-resolution forecast models show isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening hours across the eastern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. I’ve included an isolated storm chance in the forecast. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny, but it will become partly cloudy later in the day in spots.



Extended Forecast:

We’ll continue to flirt with record high temperatures over the weekend and into Monday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The record high for Saturday is 103° (1978), 103° (1994) on Sunday and 103° (1994) on Monday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Saturday. Models show isolated storms on Sunday over the far eastern Rolling Plains. Models overall are showing dry weather first the first half of the week. Model runs are split on precipitation chances by mid-and-late next week.

Highs will be in the lower 100s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We’ll fall back into the middle and upper 90s on Tuesday. Lower to middle 90s are expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows will be in the middle 70s over the weekend and into early next week. Lows fall back into upper 60s by the middle of next week.

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor that was released Thursday morning shows drought conditions continue to increase across our region. Nearly all of the Rolling Plains and eastern South Plains, as well as portions of the central South Plains are now in moderate to severe stage drought conditions. Portions of the northwestern, western and west-central South Plains remain drought-free. These areas have seen occasional rainfall from thunderstorms that formed in New Mexico or near the Texas/New Mexico state line and moved into our western counties.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, August 17:

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 8:31 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 103° (1978)

Record Low: 56° (1931)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with a 20-percent chance for thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 10-percent chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 100s. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: A few clouds and warm. Lows in the middle 70s with a south wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 100s. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.



Have a nice weekend!

