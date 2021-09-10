KLBK Friday PM Weather Update (9/10/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



It was a hot Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. West Texas Mesonet and NOAA/FAA observations shows highs today ranged from the middle to the upper 90s across the region. There were even a few triple-digit high temperatures, mainly off the Caprock. Lubbock was flirting with the record high today of 100° from 2000. So far, the official high temperature was 99° at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

The weather will remain quiet this evening and tonight across the region, although it will remain hazy due to smoke from the fires across the western U.S. streaming over our area. We’ll drop into the middle 60s tonight with a south breeze.

We’ll squeeze out one more hot day on Saturday as we commemorate the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s once again with hazy sunshine.

Extended Forecast:

Dry weather will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through the weekend and into the first half of next week. A front may bring a slight change for thunderstorms late Tuesday night and on Wednesday before we settle back into a dry pattern once again late next week.



High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern over the next several days, before it begins to weaken some by the middle of next week. Overall, high temperatures overall will remain above average for mid-September. Low temperatures will be near or slightly above average.

Smoke from the wildfires across the western states will continue to stream overhead the next several days keep sky conditions hazy despite ample sunshine.

Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 90s, but we’ll cool down into the lower 90s on Sunday and Monday. Lower to middle 90s are expected on Tuesday. A cold front will drop high temperatures back into the middle 80s on Wednesday. We’ll start to warm back up with upper 80s and lower 90s returning on Thursday and Friday.

Low temperatures will be in the middle 60s on Saturday morning. We’ll be in the lower to middle 60s in the mornings for the rest of the extended forecast period Sunday through Friday.



KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, September 10)

Drought Update:

Some areas of “abnormally dry” conditions are being reported across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Otherwise, most of the area remains drought-free at this point.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, September 9)

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, September 11:

Sunrise: 7:28 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 86°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 103° (2000)

Record Low: 47° (1959)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly clear and mild with lows in the middle 60s. Southwest wind, shifting to the south 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Hazy sunshine and hot. Highs in the middle to the upper 90s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph.



Saturday Night: Mainly clear and a little cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South wind 10-15 mph.



Sunday: Hazy sunshine and cooler. Highs in the lower 90s. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser