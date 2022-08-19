LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated storms. Low of 69°. Winds S 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Heavy P.M. rain. High of 81°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms have been present over the southwestern South Plains this afternoon. Later this evening into the overnight hours, additional development is expected in eastern New Mexico. This will provide the western third of the KLBK viewing area with overnight showers and storms. Rain coverage will remain around 20% under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will bottom out in the low 60s to low 70s, with winds out of the south around 8-12 MPH.

Isolated showers are expected, especially over western areas, during the morning hours on Saturday. Heavy rainfall will arrive later in the afternoon. High temperatures will peak in the mid 70s to mid 80s under a cloudy sky, with winds out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. After 4 PM, heavy rain will begin to enter the region. By midnight, some areas could pick up as much as 2-3″ of rainfall. Flooding is expected, especially in low lying areas. Please avoid these areas on Saturday, especially later during the evening and overnight hours. Heavy rain will continue overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, as lows settle in the upper 50s to upper 60s.





A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Sunday, August 21st, 2022 for the possibility of flooding across the South Plains. Portions of the KLBK viewing area have the potential to see upwards of +6″ of rainfall through the entirety of the event! Widespread amounts of 1-3″ are expected. Extreme drought has left our soil very dry, and this amount of rainfall in a relatively short period of time could lead to some localized significant flooding. Avoid low lying areas through Monday morning. Remember to never drive through a flooded roadway. Turn around, don’t drown. Highs on Sunday remain well below average, only warming into the 70s. Winds will shift from the southeast to the northeast throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH expected. Heavy rain will gradually begin to taper off Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s.





Scattered showers and storms are expected for Monday, especially over the eastern half of the region. Highs will warm into the mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. Localized flooding will be continuing in some areas, so please remember to never drive through flooded roadways. Some areas could see an additional 1-2″ of rainfall on Monday. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be mostly dry, although a few showers and storms will likely remain. Temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s by sunrise Tuesday.

Extended Forecast:

We will gradually begin to dry out next week. Highs will remain below their seasonal averages, peaking in the mid 70s to low 90s each day. A stray shower or storm will be possible each day, but widespread rainfall will come to an end. Morning lows will remain slightly below average, dropping into the 60s. Drought conditions are expected to improve drastically by this time next week. Some areas could see it completely wiped away.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 19th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, August 19th:

Sunrise: 7:12 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:29 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 103° (1994)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 57° (2015)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

