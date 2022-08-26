LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 67°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 92°. Isolated storms northwest. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

A stray shower or storm will remain possible before sunset tonight. This isn’t expected to make a big impact on any area high school football games! Most start around 7 PM this evening. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s are expected at that time, with calm winds and a partly cloudy sky across the South Plains. We will keep a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky around the region tonight. Winds will be out of the southeast with sustained speeds around 5-10 MPH. By sunrise on Saturday, temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast on Saturday, especially over western and northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area! These areas will also have the best chance at some showers and storms on Sunday, before activity becomes more scattered across the entire forecast area on Monday. We are not expecting a washout any of these three days, but some locally heavy totals will be possible by the time Monday night rolls around. Isolated 1″ amounts are expected for some, while others don’t see a drop! High temperatures will return to slightly above average levels each day, with temperatures peaking in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds will mainly be out of the south with sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will remain in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms become more isolated as we head into the rest of next week. Models are in a big disagreement as to what exactly is going to happen right now. It will all depend on where our cold front stalls out after it moves in on Monday. Should it stall out across the South Plains, we’ll be looking at some big time rainfall totals across the region next week! Should it push south of our area, we will not see as much. Models are split 50/50 right now, so nothing is set in stone right now. Current forecast calls for highs in the 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky each day, Tuesday through Friday. Rain chances will remain isolated, with only a 10-20% chance of coverage each day. Morning lows will remain in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds will mostly be out of the east with sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH. Be sure you stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the weekend. Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App so you can track the storms as they move.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 26th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, August 26th:

Sunrise: 7:17 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:20 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 109° (2019)

Average Low: 66°

Record Low: 51° (2010)

