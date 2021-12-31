KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: December 31, 2021

Happy Friday! We are rounding out 2021 with some much needed precipitation across the South Plains. This New Year’s Eve has seen temperatures still well above average. We will start 2022 with mostly mild temperatures in the morning which will then be taken over by a strong cold front which is when another round of precipitation could move in giving us the first flurries and snowfall of the season. Accumulations seem to stay on the lighter side with most folks getting a dusting of light snow, although a band of heavier snow could fall over some pockets of the region.