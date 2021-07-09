KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: July 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Patchy fog. Low of 69°. Winds SE/SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Storms late. High of 94°. Winds SW/S 15-25 MPH.

Overnight tonight, patchy fog is expected to develop after 4 AM. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s by sunrise on Saturday. Fog will be most likely around sunrise, and should mix out by 10 AM tomorrow morning. Other than the fog, we should see a few passing clouds, with winds out of the southeast, eventually shifting to the southwest by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be warm and mostly sunny across the region. Highs will range through the 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest in the morning, shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts could approach 30 MPH at times. After 5 PM, a cold front will begin to enter northern portions of the South Plains. This will bring in a few showers and storms before sunset. After sunset, a line of strong to severe storms will move into the region, lasting through the early morning hours of Sunday. Wind gusts near 60 MPH and quarter sized hail will be our main threats. Localized flash flooding will also be possible, as will land-spout tornadoes like we’ve seen over the past two weeks. Lows will range from the middle 60s to lower 70s by Sunday morning.

Showers and storms will return during the afternoon hours on Sunday, with coverage remaining isolated to scattered across the region. Not everyone will see rain, but areas that do could see it a little on the heavy side. Temperatures will be cooler across the region, with highs falling into the lower 80s to lower 90s. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the east-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, showers and storms will taper off as lows bottom out in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Monday will be drier and warmer, with showers becoming more sparse across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Highs will return to the middle 80s to lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain on the breezy side, with gusts upwards of 30 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be dry, with lows ranging from the upper 60s through the 70s.

Extended Forecast:

By the time Tuesday rolls around, rain chances will begin to fade away for most of the KLBK viewing area. Highs will return to the upper 80s to the middle 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. This warmer and drier trend will continue into Wednesday. Winds will be quite gusty both days, with southerly winds exceeding 30 MPH at times. Due to recent heavy rainfall, not much in the way of blowing dust is anticipated. Morning lows will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday could bring more showers and storms into the South Plains. As of right now, it appears northwestern portions of the region could see isolated to scattered showers, a few of which could produce some gusty winds. As of right now, no widespread severe weather is expected. Highs will continue to range from the middle 80s to middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Morning lows will hold steady in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 9th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, July 9th:

Sunrise: 6:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:00 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 109° (1940)

Record Low: 58° (1915, 1946, and 1968)

Have a wonderful South Plains, and remain weather aware!

-Jacob.

