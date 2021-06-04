KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: June 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 60°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Friday was such a beautiful day across the South Plains. If you enjoyed it, then you’ll like your forecast as we head into the weekend! Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall into the middle 50s to middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky. We will remain dry, with winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH.

Saturday will be a relatively calm and quiet day across the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will range through the 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Late Saturday evening into Sunday morning, a few showers will be possible over the Rolling Plains. Most areas will remain dry. Lows will bottom out in the middle 50s to middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH.

High temperatures will stay put on Sunday, with most areas topping out in the 80s. A few lower 90s will be possible across the Permian Basin. Winds will be out of the southeast around 18-22 MPH. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening hours, mainly across the western South Plains. Some of these storms could produce some small hail or gusty winds. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms will return to the South Plains on Monday. As of right now, a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for most of the KLBK viewing area. 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail (1.00″ in diameter) will be the main risks. These storms will remain isolated to scattered in nature, meaning that not everyone will see rainfall.

Rain chances will fade away on Tuesday, with the remainder of next week looking dry and warm. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s to middle 90s by the end of the next week. Morning lows will continue to warm, ranging through the 60s to lower 70s all of next week. A few areas will likely see their first 100 degree days of the year next week! Be sure to remember, and practice, those sun and heat safety tips!

7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 4th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, June 4th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:54 PM CDT

Normal High: 90°

Normal Low: 63°

Record High: 106° (2013)

Record Low: 47° (1970)

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

