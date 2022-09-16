LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 68°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 92°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

We can see clearly now, the rain is all gone. We are drying out as we head into the weekend, with lots of sunshine this afternoon. A couple of stray showers will be possible around the area, though rain chances are below 10% so you should not need to make any changes to your plans on account of rain. Temperatures will cool into the 80s this evening, heading for a low in the upper 60s by tomorrow morning.

The weather will remain warm and sunny through the weekend, with highs on either side of 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be gentle out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, with mostly sunny skies all day long and morning lows in the upper 60s. If you like warm weather, this weekend will be just about perfect!

Upper level high pressure will be with us through the coming week, holding our temperatures on the warm side of average in the low 90s and upper 80s all the way through the first official day of fall on Thursday. There might be a weak front late in the coming week as a storm system will pass far to our north, but it will not be able to cool us off much as the high pressure center will remain in place overhead. This will be the trend for the foreseeable future, so outdoor plans are looking like they will have the green light this week, though you might want to remember to stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 16th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 16th:

Sunrise: 7:31 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:54 PM CDT

Average High: 85°

Record High: 100° (1965)

Average Low: 60°

Record Low: 42° (1951)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

