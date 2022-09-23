LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 63°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 91°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH.

Good Friday evening, South Plains! Another nice day across the region today, even though it was a little warm. A clear sky will result in mild temperatures overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. Sustained winds out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH are expected. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s by sunrise on Saturday.

WAKE UP RED RAIDERS!!! IT’S GAME DAY!!! Texas Tech takes on the University of Texas at The Jones on Saturday, with kickoff slated for 2:30 PM CDT. Saturday will be warm, if not hot! Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s across the region. Clouds will increase later in the day. Be sure to appropriately apply sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for extended periods of time. Make sure to stay cool, and stay hydrated! Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH throughout the day. Later in the evening, a cold front will begin to move into the Texas Panhandle. Overnight, we will see winds begin to shift from the southwest to the northeast behind the front. Lows will vary from the mid 50s to low 70s by Sunday morning.

Our cold front will continue to progress through the region on Sunday. This will keep highs in the 80s to low 90s, with winds shifting from the southwest to the northeast across the region. Gusts over 20-25 MPH will be possible. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with maybe even a few showers across the area! The majority of us are expected to remain dry, with not much rainfall accumulation expected for anyone. Sunday night into Monday morning will have a seasonal chill to it, with lows dropping into the low 50s to low 60s.

Even though Monday is expected to be the coolest day out of the next seven, temperatures will remain above average! Highs will peak in the low 80s to low 90s across the region under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift from the northeast back to the south throughout the day. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be nice and cool once again, with lows cooling into the low 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday through Friday of next week will be a very basic copy and paste type of forecast. Highs will warm into the mid 80s to mid 90s each day under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-20 MPH. We will remain dry each day. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s to mid 60s each morning by sunrise.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 23rd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 23rd:

Sunrise: 7:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:42 PM CDT

Average High: 83°

Record High: 98° (1926)

Average Low: 57°

Record Low: 41° (2009)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Wreck ‘Em!!!

-Jacob

