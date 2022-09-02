LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds S→NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Weak cold front. Isolated storms. High of 88°. Winds SW→NE 15-20 MPH.

A weak cold front is expected to pass through the South Plains on Saturday, keeping highs in the 80s across the area. This cold front could bring a few showers and storms to the region, especially after 4 PM. This could rain on the Texas Tech vs. Murray State game. Might want to pack a poncho just in case. Thankfully, no severe storms are expected. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast behind the front, with gusts upwards of 20 MPH possible. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be calm and cool, with lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Below average temperatures remain across the region for Sunday! Highs will vary from the mid 70s to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH. An isolated shower or storm will remain possible across the KLBK viewing area. A washout isn’t likely! Sunday night into the morning of our Labor Day will be muggy and cool, as low temperatures settle in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Next week’s forecast looks to be both challenging and interesting. All eyes are focused on the eastern Pacific ocean. A potential tropical cyclone is expected to develop over the next few days, making landfall in western Mexico sometime by mid-week next week. Forecast models suggest that the remaining moisture will move into western Texas as soon as Wednesday. If this moisture moves into the South Plains, we will be looking at several more inches of rainfall. As for now, southern regions have the highest likelihood of seeing heavy rainfall. Models have been consistently showing this possibility. However, timing and exact placement seem to be a struggle. We will monitor this situation closely over the weekend. Be sure to stay up to date with your KLBK First Warning Weather Team!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 2nd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 2nd:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:11 PM CDT

Average High: 89°

Record High: 101° (1947)

Average Low: 64°

Record Low: 50° (1915, 1950, and 1955)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Wreck Em!

-Jacob

