LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 58°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 85°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

The last day of September was pretty nice across the South Plains. This evening, temperatures will remain in the 80s through sunset. High school football games across the area look great! We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region this evening through the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH, with temperatures bottoming out in the low 50s to low 60s by sunrise on Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to gradually cool across the area Saturday through Monday. Highs will peak in the upper 80s to upper 70s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Sustained winds will be out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will settle in the upper 40s to low 60s each morning. We will remain dry across the area, but it looks like temperatures will finally get a little closer to their seasonal averages.

Extended Forecast:

A weak cold front is expected to move into the South Plains by Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. High temperatures will be impacted most by this front, falling into the low 70s to mid 80s. Isolated showers will return to the forecast from Tuesday through Friday of next week. The coolest days next week will be Thursday and Friday. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the entire region, making it feel a little more like fall! Morning lows will settle into the mid 40s to mid 50s each morning. By next weekend, we could see a heavier round of rain move into the region. This could drop temperatures even lower! In fact, the climate prediction center is now forecasting below average temperatures for this time frame. Your KLBK First Warning Weather Team will keep you updated on Facebook, Twitter, and on everythinglubbock.com.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 30th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 30th:

Sunrise: 7:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:33 PM CDT

Average High: 81°

Record High: 99° (1977)

Average Low: 55°

Record Low: 35° (1985)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

