LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Some clouds. Low of 64°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Storms late. High of 88°. Winds SE→NE 15-20 MPH.

Have a great weekend everyone! Wreck Em!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx