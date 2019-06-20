Today will feature abundant sunshine and triple-digit heat as a weak ridge of high pressure builds over us. Nearly all of the South Plains will experience triple-digit heat this afternoon along with sunny conditions. While many of us will stay dry today, there is a slight chance for a pop up shower later on this afternoon and evening. Tonight prepare to have the AC cranking as temperatures will fall into the 70s making for a warm evening across West Texas.
Tomorrow for the first official day of summer will be much of a repeat of today with plentiful sunshine and triple-digit heat. However, during the evening a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop bringing the potential for strong to severe storms. As of now, much of the South Plains is in a marginal risk for severe weather, but we will be watching closely as things could change.Thankfully, the summer-like heat won’t stick around for long. By the weekend temperatures are expected to fall back into the mid 90s and next week high temperatures look to be in the lower 90s to upper 80s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
KLBK June 20th Morning Forecast
