Happy Friday and first day of summer! Today will certainly feel like summer as temperatures soar into the triple-digits yet again. If you plan to spend time outdoors this afternoon be sure to stay hydrated all day and drink water even when you’re not thirsty. You also want to remember to wear sunscreen as the UV Index is extremely high today. Tonight we may get a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to the south and east of Lubbock and into the Rolling Plains. Some of these could be strong and possibly severe as we are in a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon. Anything that develops this evening will clear out overnight leaving behind mostly clear conditions.
The good news is that there is a slight cool down by your weekend. High temperatures on Wednesday fall into the mid 90s and by Sunday they’re into the lower 90s. Saturday there is a chance for an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening which also could be strong to severe as yet again we are in a marginal risk for severe weather. We clear out by Sunday though a slight chance for a shower or storms exists.
The beginning of the workweek features dry conditions and cooler conditions as temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.
-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass
KLBK June 21st Morning Forecast
