KLBK Midday Weather April 13, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A strong cold front moved through the area last night. That is going to make things very chilly out there for today and tomorrow. The wind will be dropping to 10-15 mph by the afternoon, after it was very high over night. Expect to see cloudy skies today, with a few peeks of sunshine. Lubbock will only see the high temperature make it to 51°. It will be even colder for Tuesday, so it’s a good thing most are working from home. We’ll get more clouds; so skies will be overcast through the day Tuesday. Wind is going to remain at 10-15 mph. The high temperature in Lubbock will only be 48°. The wind will make it feel more like the low 40s.

