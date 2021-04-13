KLBK Midday Weather April 13, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cold air really filtered down into West Texas on Monday. High temperatures were well below average for this time of year and it is going to be even colder out there today. Expect to see more clouds across the region, with wind at 15-20 mph. The high temperature is only going to make it to 60° when we should be at 75°. There will be a few showers in the area after 7:00 pm, with low coverage. Tomorrow will see even colder air, so get ready to dress warm. It will be cloudy and breezy with periods of rain at 30%. The high temperature will only make it to 53°. So pack the rain gear and the warm clothes because it will feel more like March rather than April.

