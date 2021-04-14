KLBK Midday Weather April 14, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cool air is going to stick around West Texas today. We will see more cloud cover and wind at 10-15 mph. We will see periods of rain today, especially through early afternoon. Amounts of precipitation will be light, but at least we’re talking about rain. Otherwise, the high temperature will only make it to 56°. Tomorrow will see more rain showers passing through from time to time. It will also remain cloudy and cool, with 10-15 mph wind. Coverage of rain tomorrow will be 30%. The high temperature will reach 55°. Expect more rain from time to time on Friday morning as well.

