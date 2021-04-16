KLBK Midday Weather April 16, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Thursday was another cloudy, cool and dreary day that really felt more like fall than spring. West Texas weather is is always crazy and this year is no different. We did manage to get .10″ of rain, which we really do need. Any rain, or drizzle, will end in the morning, with a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. The wind will be at 10-15 mph, with a high temperature of 63°. The average high for today is 76°, so it will be another below average April day. Saturday is shaping up to be cloudy and even cooler. A cold front will move in tonight, dropping highs down into the mid 50s tomorrow. So keep the jackets handy, you’ll need them! The wind tomorrow will be at 15-20 mph, with some gusts to 30 mph at times. It will feel more like the upper 40s with that wind.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!