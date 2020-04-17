KLBK Midday Weather April 17, 2020

Today: Winds calming. Mostly cloudy. High 58.Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light breeze. Windy. Low 38.Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Windy. High 73.

A strong cold front has pushed through the region early this morning picking up winds, and bringing in winter-like air. Northerly winds sustained at 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph, is making it feel like the teens and twenties early this morning. Strong winds will calm down by later this afternoon, but the cold air sticks around. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few 60s in the mix. Overcast conditions will persist throughout the day, although we could see some patchy drizzle develop during the morning drying out by the afternoon.

Tomorrow becomes much warmer than what we're expecting today with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We'll be under a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Saturday, but a few isolated showers are possible during the morning and early afternoon. Once this activity dries out, winds will begin to pick up out of the SSW sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts of 35 mph. Due to this, we will be under an elevated fire weather threat for the central and western South Plains, and a critical fire weather risk for eastern New Mexico.

By Sunday, temperatures warm back up into the 80s lasting all the way though next week. A few rain chances could be possible Tuesday and Wednesday that we'll keep a close eye on.