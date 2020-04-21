KLBK Midday Weather April 21, 2020

Today: AM fog. PM isolated storm. High 82.Tonight: An isolated storm. Low 53.Tomorrow: PM isolated shower. Windy. High 77.

Patchy dense fog is continuing to spread across the region early this morning dropping visibility to less than a mile. This fog is expected to lift by later today as a dryline will push through bringing in much drier air. This dryline could help to spark off a shower or thunderstorm, but this activity will remain very limited. As of 7 AM, the Storm Prediction has put our extreme northeastern and eastern counties in a marginal risk for severe weather. Despite the chance for precipitation today, most of us will remain dry and cloudy. High temperature today will reach the low to mid 80s.

A weak front will move through tonight popping up a shower or two and picking up winds. Winds tonight will be sustained at 10-20 mph but by tomorrow afternoon they'll be sustained at 20-25 mph. High temperatures will also be a bit cooler than today with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. A slight chance for a shower is possible to the west tomorrow PM from some wrap around moisture.

Things quickly warm up by Thursday as high temperatures near the 90s in some places. Otherwise it remains sunny & hot, but it will not be a record breaker. The unseasonable heat doesn't last for long as another front pushes through dropping Friday's high temperatures back into the 70s once again.

The long term forecast remains pretty quiet and warm. The Climate Predictions Center is showing well above average temperatures within the next 6-10 days, but unfortunately showing dry conditions within this same time period. As of now, still now drought status is shown despite the 0.84" deficit of precipitation for the month of April.