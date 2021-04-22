KLBK Midday Weather April 22, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Not much is changing in the forecast for today. The only real difference will be the higher temperatures and wind. Wind will be sustained at 15-20 mph today, with some gusts to 30 mph. The clouds from the morning will clear off in the afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies. It will be only slightly warmer today, but still below the average high of 77°. The dry air will give us another high fire danger day. So please be careful around open flames. Tomorrow will see the first above average high temperature day since April 11. We will see sunny skies, with no clouds out there. It will be windy again, with sustained wind at 15-20 mph, gusting 30-35 mph in the afternoon. Of course it will be dry, with elevated fire conditions. The high temperature in Lubbock will climb up to 80°. That is two degrees above the average of 78° for April 23.

