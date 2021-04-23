KLBK Midday Weather April 23, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Expect another dry day in West Texas. The wind has already increased and will continue to be a problem today. By the afternoon, it will be sustained at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph at times. The clouds from the morning will erode this afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies. The wind is out of the south, which means high temperatures will climb above average for the first time in more than 10 days. The average high is 78° and Lubbock is going to make it to 80° today. If you’re going to want to get outside, keep in mind the wind will ruin what will be a fairly nice day. Tomorrow will see similar conditions, sans the cloud cover. It is going to be a very dry weekend, with fire concerns elevated. There will be sunny skies Saturday, with light wind for once. The high temperature will be 79°, just a degree above average.

