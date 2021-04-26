KLBK Midday Weather April 26, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today will be another very warm afternoon. Lubbock actually made it to 92° on Sunday afternoon. We can expect much of the same today! There will be more clouds than sunshine through the day, but that will not stop temperatures from soaring well above average. Even with the clouds, Lubbock is going to reach a high temperature of 90°. The wind and very dry air will be a major issue. Sustained wind will be at 20-25 mph this afternoon, with gusts near 40 mph at times. Needless to say, the fire danger today is extremely high. We will see a dry line create some active weather tomorrow night. Upper-level ingredients are coming into place tomorrow for some severe storms. The best location will be off the Caprock and just east of our area. However, as the dry line retreats west Tuesday night, a few severe storms could impact the central counties, including Lubbock. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the location of these storms, so be sure to keep following our weather updates for more details.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!