KLBK Midday Weather April 27, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The high temperature roller coaster ride is only going to increase again this afternoon. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, with more clouds this afternoon. The wind is going to be steady at 10-15 mph for all locations. The high temperature in Lubbock is going to be 89°. The air today will remain dry as thunderstorms stay away from west Texas. Tomorrow is looking to be even warmer than what we have seen in the last several weeks. The air will stay dry as sunshine dominates the day on Tuesday. Wind will be light, which means it will feel much warmer than it actually is. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 94°.
