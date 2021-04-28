KLBK Midday Weather April 28, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- As expected, there were thunderstorms in the region yesterday, mostly well to the east of Lubbock. Lubbock missed out on seeing rain yet again, but we’ll see a few more storms in the region today and tomorrow. Coverage won’t be as high today, as it will only be at 10%, generally north of Lubbock. Tomorrow we will see more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and again at night. Today we will see lower high temperatures, with Lubbock making it to 79°. Tomorrow will see cloudy skies, with those scattered storms and a high temperature of 66°. No severe weather is expected in our part of West Texas today, or tomorrow.

