KLBK Midday Weather April 29, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’re going to feel the effects of the cold front today. We’re nearing the end of the month of April and it will not feel like it today, or tomorrow. Cloud cover will stick around today and we will not see much in the way of sunshine. It is going to be windy, with sustained wind at 20-25 mph. The rain showers will mainly stay south of Lubbock and will generally be on the lighter side. The high will only reach 68°. The wind will only drop to 10-15 mph on Friday. We will see mostly sunny skies with drier air returning. Even though it will be mostly sunny, the high temperature will only make it to 72°. That is well below the average of 80° for April 30. We’ll really see things heat up as we move into the weekend.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!