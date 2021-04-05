KLBK Midday Weather April 5, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Above average warmth is the theme for the week. This is the first full week of April and it will definitely be feeling like typical spring weather. It will be dry with wind staying elevated the entire week. The surplus of precipitation we have for 2021 is going to be dropping so long as we do not see any welcome rain. Today will see clouds clearing in the afternoon. The wind will be at 15-20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph. The high in Lubbock will reach 82°. Tomorrow will still be warm, but we will see sunny skies and no clouds. The wind will stay at 15-20 mph, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph at times. It will be very warm, with a high of 88°. Locations off the Caprock will see highs in the low 90s tomorrow.

