KLBK Midday Weather April 6, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The jump to the warm air really happens today. We did reach the low 80s on Monday, but highs will be near 90° for most today. In fact, areas to the east and southeast of Lubbock, off the Caprock, will have highs in the low 90s this afternoon. It will be very dry and windy once again, so keep in mind that fires will spread very fast in these conditions, so be safe outdoors. Lubbock will see sunny skies with a high temperature of 88°. Wind is going to be sustained at 20-25 mph this afternoon, with gusts to 35 mph. Wednesday is looking to remain sunny and very dry, with 10-15 mph wind. It will be cooler tomorrow, with the high temperature dropping down to 77°. Even though we will see lower highs tomorrow, it will still be above average for this time of year.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!