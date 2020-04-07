KLBK Midday Weather April 7, 2020

Today: Sunny & warm. High 86.Tonight: Clear & mild. Low 55.Tomorrow: Unseasonably warm. Abundant sunshine. High 86.

Today gets a lot warmer as highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s. Morning clouds will clear by this afternoon leading to mostly sunny conditions with a westerly winds sustained at 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a carbon copy of today with highs in the 80s and a few 90s. These unseasonably warm conditions won't last for long though as a strong front is expected to push through the region by Wednesday night.

After the passage of a cold front, Thursday's high temperatures will be at least twenty degrees cooler than Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the 60s across the region. This front will also supply a little bit of lift for some showers to develop starting Thursday morning. This activity will be scattered, but not heavy. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are certainly possible through Thursday afternoon and evening but severe weather is not expected.

The rain and cooler air doesn't stop there. Isolated showers continue on Friday with more scattered rain and storms on Saturday. After Saturday the rain chances look to diminish, but the cooler air sticks around. High temperatures in the 60s are expected to last all the way through next week.