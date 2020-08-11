KLBK Midday Weather August 11, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was another very warm day across west Texas on Monday, with highs in the upper 90s for most of us and triple digits in the eastern counties. Today is going to be another sunny day in our area, with 10-15 mph wind. Lubbock will see a dry day, with a high temperature of 100°. There will be an isolated storm, or two, in the northern counties once again this evening. These storms will not make it to Lubbock. Wednesday will see another sunny day with 10-15 mph wind. It will be a hot one with dry air and a high temperature reaching 102°.

