KLBK Midday Weather August 12, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We reached our 23rd triple digit day yesterday as the official high temperature got to 100°. It’s only going to get hotter out there today. We will get dry air for all in west Texas this afternoon, under sunny skies. The wind is going to be out of the south-southwest at 10-15 mph. The high will climb up to 102° here in Lubbock. Overnight, expect to see clear skies and calm weather. We’ll start out Thursday with a temperature of 76°. Thursday afternoon will see sunny skies, with more dry air and 10-15 mph wind. The high is going to make it to 104°. The record high tomorrow is 107°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!