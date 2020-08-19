KLBK Midday Weather August 19, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The warm-up started again on Tuesday afternoon, with all that sunshine and dry air. We will see a mostly sunny afternoon, with light wind and passing cumulus clouds. Once again, today will be a dry day across Lubbock and nearly all of the region. We will see the high temperature make it to 95°. The average high for today is 91°. By Thursday, expect to see sunny skies, with no clouds and dry air. There will, unfortunately, not be any welcome rain in our area tomorrow, with 10-15 mph wind. The high temperature will climb up to 94°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!