KLBK Midday Weather August 23, 2019

Today: On & off isolated storms. High 92.Tonight: Isolated storms. Low 68.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. PM isolated storms. High 94.

Morning storms have cleared out leaving behind a few clouds across the region. Most of the cloud cover this morning will break by the afternoon leading to partly cloudy conditions. While we dried out the rain this morning, more is on the way this afternoon and evening. Some of this activity will continue into the overnight hours tonight with the bulk of the storms clearing out by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow starts off dry with a few clouds, but by the PM we'll be expecting more isolated showers to develop. Not everyone will see rain as there is only a 10% precipitation chance. Otherwise it's going to be sunny, dry, and hot with high temperatures into the mid to upper 90s.

Things rapidly heat up by Sunday with temperatures reaching the 100s. That unfortunately looks to continue into the beginning of the workweek with more triple digit heat. It's going to be so hot these two days that we have the potential to break some records both days.

Relief comes on Tuesday as a cold front drops us back into the mid 90s. Despite it feeling much cooler than the 100s, it will still feel hot so make sure to stay hydrated.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

