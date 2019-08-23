KLBK Midday Weather August 23, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’ll see a similar day today to what we saw on Thursday. There will be mostly sunny skies, with some breaks from the sunshine this afternoon. Wind will generally be light, hovering around 10 mph. A stray storm can’t be ruled out west, or northeast of Lubbock this afternoon and evening. Coverage will barely make it to 10%. The high in Lubbock is going to reach 95°. Things are going to get warmer as we move into the weekend. Saturday will see mostly sunny skies, with more dry conditions. Expect the high temperature to make it to 96° on Saturday, with wind at 10-15 mph. It will only get hotter on Sunday.