KLBK Midday Weather August 27, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front pushed through the area this morning which will give us much needed relief from the awful heat. Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, as Lubbock hit a high temperature of 109°. The air will be much cooler today, with cloudy skies. The high will only make it to 83°. Wind will be at 15-20 mph. Overnight, we’ll get showers and thunderstorms moving in from the north. Coverage will be at 40% through 8:00 am Wednesday. After that, we’ll get a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high temperature of 84°.

