KLBK Midday Weather August 27, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Here we go again with more sunshine and dry air expected this afternoon. We will see an even warmer day than where we were on Wednesday. Lubbock can expect to see the high temperature climb up to 97°. We will see triple digit high temperatures off the Caprock today and for the next several days. Areas to the south of Lubbock will also see highs over the century mark. Friday afternoon is looking to see more sunshine, with 10-15 mph wind. The high temperature will go all the way to 103°. That would tie the record high for August 28.

