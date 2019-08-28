KLBK Midday Weather August 28, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: AM storms, PM clearing. High 84.Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 68.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Heating up. High 94.

Morning showers and storms will continue throughout the first half of the day before dissipating by the late afternoon and evening. Once these showers clear, we'll be left with mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day. Just like yesterday, high temperatures today will be well below average with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. While this will be a nice break from the summer heat, it won't last for long.

By tomorrow temperatures will heat up back into the mid 90s and will stay that way throughout the end of the workweek. By Saturday, a weak cold front will drop our highs back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Along with the "cooler" air, this cold front will bring only an isolated chance for rain Saturday evening.

If you're heading out to the Texas Tech game Saturday afternoon be sure to wear sunscreen and pack the hat, sunglasses, and remember to stay hydrated. Despite it not being the triple-digits it will still feel hot inside the stadium so be sure to drink plenty of water.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne KlassTwitter: @KellianneWX