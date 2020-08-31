KLBK Midday Weather August 31, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- There will be a couple of cold fronts working their way through west Texas this week. Both will be bringing lower high temperatures and some much needed rain to the region as well. This afternoon will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be a few showers, or storms, in the area, but mainly to the south and east of Lubbock. Our high today will only reach 91°. Tomorrow will see more of a scattered variety of showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be 30% in the afternoon. With the cloud cover hanging around and the prospect of rain, the high will only make it to 90°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!