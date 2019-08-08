KLBK Midday Weather August 8, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was nice to see some areas getting rain yesterday, but that was very isolated at best. After some showers move through Floyd and Crosby Counties this morning, we’ll see more dry weather out there today. A stray storm could develop this evening again, but there is going to be very low coverage. Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies and more warm weather today with a high of 99°. Expect much of the same on Friday, with sunny skies, 10-15 mph wind and more hot conditions across the region. Lubbock will stay dry tomorrow, with sunny skies and a high temperature of 98°.

