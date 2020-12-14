KLBK Midday Weather December 14, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We saw a frigid day on Sunday with some snow flakes flying around in the morning hours. As expected nothing came of the snow, but it was definitely nice to see just 12 days before Christmas. Today will stay dry, with mostly sunny skies. The big issue for this Monday will be the wind and cold air. Sustained wind will be at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph at times. The high temperature will only make it to 50°, which will feel more like the upper 30s. We’ll drop down to 27° tomorrow morning with clear skies. Tuesday afternoon will see sunny skies and 20-25 mph wind, gusting to 35 mph at times. Lubbock will reach a high temperature of 43°, but that will feel more like the low 30s with the gusty wind.

