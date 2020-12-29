KLBK Midday Weather December 29, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today will be a cloudy day for most of the day. Drizzle will be the main form of precipitation for Lubbock and the western counties. The counties off the Caprock can expect some showers, with a few storms, especially to the northeast. Even with the clouds and some drizzle, Lubbock will reach a high temperature of 61°. A cold front will move in by tomorrow morning. Precipitation in the morning will be generally be a rain/snow mix for Lubbock and western counties, with some rain in the eastern counties. As we move through the day, there will be a rain/snow/sleet mix for Lubbock and western counties, freezing rain to the north and a rain/snow mix off the Caprock. The slickest roads on Wednesday will be in Parmer, Castro and Swisher Counties. The high on Wednesday will be 39°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!